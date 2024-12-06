Mother appeals ‘unfair’ £100 fine after parking at Burgess Hill Waitrose

A mother is trying to appeal an 'unfair' parking fine she received at Waitrose in Burgess Hill. Photo: Google Street View

A West Sussex mother is trying to appeal an ‘unfair’ £100 fine she received after parking at Waitrose in Burgess Hill.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Findlay, 39, from Lancing, said she parked at the store at around 5.30pm on November 15 to take her children to the nearby railway station.

She said she arrived in the dark and was not aware of parking restrictions because she is unfamiliar with the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex told the Middy: “I do not live in Burgess Hill and all of the supermarkets I usually visit do not charge for parking.”

She said her children’s train was then cancelled, so she went to Waitrose for assistance, as well as snacks and the bathroom.

Alex said she only spent 34 minutes in total in the car park, with 12 minutes being after 6pm when parking charges end, according to Market Place Shopping Centre’s website.

She also pointed out that the website says customers get a ‘15-minute grace period’ from the time of payment to leaving the car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex called the £100 fine ‘wholly unfair’, saying: “I am essentially being charged for seven minutes parking.”

She added that she has ‘financial difficulties’ and receives Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment (PIP) due to a disability. “I cannot afford to pay the fine,” she said, adding that she is a law-abiding citizen who made an honest mistake.

She said she tried to resolve the issue with Waitrose but said her request to speak with the duty manager was dismissed. She also said Waitrose head office told her that they do not own the car park so there is nothing they can do. Alec is currently appealing to Bank Park calling for a review of the parking signage and lighting in the car park and improvements to help non-regular customers.

Market Place Shopping Centre said they do not issue PCNs. They said the parking contractor is Bank Park, who have been approached for comment by the Middy along with Waitrose.