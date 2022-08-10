Mother criticises Eastbourne cinema’s disabled access after daughter leaves venue ‘whimpering’

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Theresa O’Malley said she was left frustrated after taking her daughters, who both have down’s syndrome, to Cineworld in Eastbourne on July 25.

The Pevensey Bay resident said there was an issue getting in and out of the venue because the lift had been broken for ‘three or four’ weeks.

As a result, she took her daughters up the escalator, but her eldest Elodie could not go back down because of a visual impairment.

Theresa O'Malley (centre) with her daughters Amelia (left) and Elodie (right)

Ms O’Malley said her 20-year-old daughter had to go back down the escalator, which had to be stopped, on her bottom while ‘whimpering’.

She added: “Several times I have been with my girls.

“The lift has been out of action for weeks.”

Ms O’Malley explained that following the incident she was told by a wheelchair user that there is a service lift, which had not been offered to the family.

Cineworld in The Beacon, Eastbourne (Pic by Jon Rigby)

She said: “It’s disgraceful and demeaning for her.”

Ms O’Malley said she will never go back to the cinema chain again.

She added: “This was appalling. There was a poor girl coming down the escalator steps on her bottom in the dark.

“I will never go back. I am finished now. I have had enough of this.”

Ms O’Malley described her daughter as a lovely young lady.

She said: “[It was] absolutely dreadful. Also, in my head I said: ‘Here we go again.’ I have had to embarrass my poor girl.

“She shouldn’t have to be demeaned by this.”

A spokesperson from Cineworld said: “We’re very sorry that our customer experienced accessibility issues during her visit to Cineworld Eastbourne.

"Unfortunately, the lifts were temporarily out of service during her visit, but an alternative accessible route was made available through The Beacon shopping centre.

"We are pleased to confirm that the foyer lift is now working again.