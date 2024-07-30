Mother left ‘shocked’ and ‘devastated’ after ornament dedicated to baby boy missing from grave: fundraiser has made £400 so far
Emma Witney, 47, said she took the bespoke ornament to the grave of her son Ricky at Seaford cemetery on June 2.
But she said she was shocked to discover that it was missing when she returned only a week later on June 12.
Emma, whose son was ‘born sleeping’ in May 2000, said: “Every year I get something special done for his birthday and Christmas.”
She lives in town with her children and worked as a PA to youngsters with additional needs until she was unable to work due to a broken knee.
Emma said this large stone ornament is the width of Ricky’s headstone and depicts him sleeping on a pillow. It was placed in the centre of his grave.
She said the gift was for what would have been Ricky’s 24th birthday, adding: “It was practically the size of a pillow with a newborn baby laid on it.”
Emma suspects that the ornament, which she had to wait eight months for, has been stolen, but she has been told there is no CCTV footage from the scene.
“It was literally up there a week,” she said. “It’s very heavy so you’d need a couple of people to carry it. I took it up there in my grandson’s pram because it was too heavy to carry and I don’t drive.”
Emma said that a woman from Peacehaven messaged her daughter and encouraged her to start a GoFundMe campaign to replace the ornament, saying that she would donate if she did. Emma said ‘other people have gone from there’ and so far more than £400 has been raised of the campaign’s £1,000 target. People can donate to the fundraiser at www.gofundme.com/f/help-replace-rickys-stolen-ornament.
She said: “I’m very grateful. It gives you a bit a faith back in the community. It’s pretty low for somebody to do what they did. It makes you feel sick knowing that somebody’s been up there at Ricky’s graveside and touching stuff. I don’t think you can go much lower than to steal off a baby’s grave.”
