Mother’s Day celebrated at East Hoathly care home with family visits and video calls

Residents at Lydfords care home, in East Hoathly, celebrated Mother’s Day with visits and video calls from family members near and far.

By Samantha HardingContributor
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:27 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 14:28 GMT

The home was beautifully decorated with fresh flowers for the occasion.

Staff at Lydfords made the day special by pampering the ladies and were on hand to help open gifts and read cards, they made sure everyone was included and all felt special.

Head chef Harry prepared a special menu to mark the day.

Beautiful flowers from family
General manager Rikki said: “We’ve all had a really lovely day. It has been so good to see family members who were able to visit in person and to have video calls with those who are further away.

"Our residents enjoyed a fantastic lunch and then a delicious afternoon tea prepared by our brilliant chefs. Days like these are so special.”

June, a resident at Lydfords, said: “We have been so spoiled today, the staff always go to great lengths to make sure days like this are so special.

"It was wonderful to see my family and to be able to spend some quality time together plus we all had a fabulous lunch and delicious cake, I absolutely loved it.”

