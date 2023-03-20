Residents at Kingsland House Care Home in Shoreham celebrated Mother’s Day with a high tea – with the resident mothers surrounded by their children.

Head chef David Cripps laid on a beautiful spread along with constant pots of tea being drunk from china cups and saucers, donated by the residents themselves, along with sherry from sherry glasses also donated.

Lead activities coordinator Donna Guyver said: “We’ve all had a really lovely afternoon. It has been so good to see family members who were able to visit in person and to have video calls with those who are further away.

"Our residents enjoyed a fantastic lunch and then a delicious afternoon high tea surrounded by flowers, balloons, bunting and even a pianist playing classical music in the background.

Such beautiful quality time, one resident, Vera, said it was her best Mother's Day ever

"Days like these are so special.”

Manasi, a resident at Kingsland House care home, said: “We have been so spoiled today, the staff always go to great lengths to make sure days like this are so special.

"It was wonderful to see my family and to be able to spend some quality time together plus we all had a fabulous afternoon tea, I absolutely loved it.”

