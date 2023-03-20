Westergate House care home in Fontwell wedged open its doors on Sunday and welcomed family members from near and far to celebrate Mother’s Day with a fantastic afternoon tea.

With over 45 family members joining them for the afternoon, extra tables were needed to ensure everyone was able to sit back, relax and enjoy an afternoon chatting and reminiscing with loved ones.

There were even a couple of great grandchildren and one great great grandchild who joined in too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head chef Chris and his team put together an incredible spread, all of it created in house, which included: a selection of sandwiches, profiteroles, scones, meringues, macarons and three different types of cake, plus a few extra treats to fill everyone up.

Resident and family enjoying the afternoon tea

During the afternoon, Westergate House’s very own head of lifestyles Lee put on his professional singers hat to entertain everyone throughout the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting slow so everyone can enjoy the food, he finished off with some big numbers to help residents and their families try and work off some of the cakes and treats.

Hits like Sweet Caroline and songs by Madness and The Monkees had everyone singing, swaying and dancing.

Paul Middleton-Russell, general manager at Westergate House, said: “It was an excellent afternoon and we have received some amazing feedback, both on the day and in the days following our Mother’s Day event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Afternoon Tea anyone?

"Our team here at Westergate House, truly go above and beyond to help create the special memories and experiences for our residents and their families."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad