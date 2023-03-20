Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
4 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
4 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
5 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
6 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
7 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Mother’s Day celebrations at Fontwell care home

Westergate House care home in Fontwell wedged open its doors on Sunday and welcomed family members from near and far to celebrate Mother’s Day with a fantastic afternoon tea.

By Lee AustinContributor
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:03 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 16:04 GMT

With over 45 family members joining them for the afternoon, extra tables were needed to ensure everyone was able to sit back, relax and enjoy an afternoon chatting and reminiscing with loved ones.

There were even a couple of great grandchildren and one great great grandchild who joined in too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Head chef Chris and his team put together an incredible spread, all of it created in house, which included: a selection of sandwiches, profiteroles, scones, meringues, macarons and three different types of cake, plus a few extra treats to fill everyone up.

Most Popular
Resident and family enjoying the afternoon tea
Resident and family enjoying the afternoon tea
Resident and family enjoying the afternoon tea

During the afternoon, Westergate House’s very own head of lifestyles Lee put on his professional singers hat to entertain everyone throughout the afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Starting slow so everyone can enjoy the food, he finished off with some big numbers to help residents and their families try and work off some of the cakes and treats.

Hits like Sweet Caroline and songs by Madness and The Monkees had everyone singing, swaying and dancing.

Paul Middleton-Russell, general manager at Westergate House, said: “It was an excellent afternoon and we have received some amazing feedback, both on the day and in the days following our Mother’s Day event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Afternoon Tea anyone?
Afternoon Tea anyone?
Afternoon Tea anyone?

"Our team here at Westergate House, truly go above and beyond to help create the special memories and experiences for our residents and their families."

Read More
This is how much a blind Chichester student won in 'life-changing prize' on Mich...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Critically-acclaimed chef and former Great British Menu contestant joins Sussex restaurant and estate as executive chef

HAVE YOU READ? Bognor Regis Town stars sign their names for young ‘legend’ Rhys

Head of lifestyles Lee
Head of lifestyles Lee
Head of lifestyles Lee
Bognor Regis Town