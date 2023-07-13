Motorcycle escort planed for Eastbourne six year-old with brain tumour

A fundraiser has been started for an Eastbourne youngster who is suffering with a brain tumour.

Alfie, six, is suffering from a brain tumour, and is undergoing chemotherapy to help battle the tumour.

On January 4, 2017 Alfie’s family saw a paediatrician who noticed that Alfie eyes moved side to side and sent us straight to conquest. He was seen by specialists there for tumours but was then sent to Kings College by ambulance to see a neuro surgeon.

Alfie then when to have an MRI and other tests which showed he has a tumour on the brain of the size of a satsuma with further tests showing that the tumour affected his development and eye sight.

A fundraiser has been set up for Alfie, six, who is suffering from a brain tumour. Photo courtesy of Mark Hopgood.

Between six to 12 months Alfie’s tumour had grown 25 per cent and wasn't gaining any weight. Following a second round of treatment doctors managed to get the tumour down to 73 per cent.

However, in January 2023, Alfie had his last check up before he could have yearly checks and his family had got the news that the tumour had grown again another 13 per cent and was getting too close to the top of his spine.

Following the treatment, Alfie’s family has helped organised a motorcycle escort as well as a fundraiser to help Alfie get his treatment.

The event is organised by Mark Hopgood, who will riding as part of the escort for Alfie.

Mark said: “We’re planning a motorcycle escort for Alfie, and trying to get as many as we possibly can for the escort, anyone who wants to join the fundraiser to pick Alfie up from his home, take him on a little escort around Eastbourne.

"We’re looking to do a fundraiser in the Windsor Tavern pub. The bikes will be meeting at 12pm in Langney shopping centre so we’re just looking for any support that we can to help this young man.

"The money raised for Alfie I feel will do a whole lot. We are trying to put money in for treatment to try and get him the best possible treatment that he possibly can. We’re also trying to get him a trip to Disneyland Paris with his siblings.

