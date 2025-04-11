Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a motorcycle in Church Wood Drive, Hastings.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The collision, which happened on Sunday, April 6, at around 11.30pm, left a 22-year-old motorcycle rider with serious injuries.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains at this time.

"Police are appealing for information and dash cam footage to establish the circumstances.

"If you can assist the investigation, contact police online or by calling 101 quoting reference 1332 of 06/04.”