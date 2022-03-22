Motorcyclist dies following Polegate collision

A 56-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision on the A22 near the Cophall roundabout in Polegate.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said emergency services were called at 3.30pm on Sunday, March 20, to a collision involving two motorcycles.

The spokesperson said, “The man riding one of the motorcycles was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Police