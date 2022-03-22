Motorcyclist dies following Polegate collision

A 56-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision on the A22 near the Cophall roundabout in Polegate.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said emergency services were called at 3.30pm on Sunday, March 20, to a collision involving two motorcycles.
The spokesperson said, “The man riding one of the motorcycles was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.
“Police are continuing to investigate the incident and have appealed for any witnesses to email [email protected] and quote Operation Tavistock.”