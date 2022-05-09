Motorcyclist dies in A281 crash

Officers say the crash happened on the Horsham Road towards Guildford shortly before 1pm on Saturday.
A spokesperson said: “The motorcyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”
The road was closed and diversions were put in place.
The Surrey Police spokesperson added: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact us with any further information or dashcam footage.
“If you have any information, please contact us quoting PR/P22094658 via Webchat using the chat button on the right hand side of the page, or with our online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or by calling us on 101.
“If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”