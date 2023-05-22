Edit Account-Sign Out
Motorcyclist jailed after fatal collision with Midhurst man

A motorcyclist has been jailed after a collision that killed a 76-year-old Midhurst man.

By Joe Stack
Published 22nd May 2023, 11:46 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 11:47 BST

Mohammed Aman Raja, 22, of Moira Close in Haringey, London, was handed a four year sentence following the collision in Southsea on November 8, 2021.

Raja crashed into Kenneth Cullen, 76, from Heathfield Green, Midhurst, who was crossing the road with his wife Lina, 58, police said.Portsmouth Crown Court heard Raja was riding up to 75mph along 30mph Clarence Esplanade and had a pillion passenger on the back of the motorcycle.Kenneth Cullen was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.PC Kelly Hargreaves, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: "Had Raja not been riding at such dangerous high speeds he may have seen Mr Cullen and been able to avoid this devastating collision."Raja treated the streets of Southsea like a race track and it was this utter disregard for the lives of others that caused this tragic loss of life."Speeding is one of the fatal four reasons for serious injury and fatal road traffic collisions and we are committed to stopping each and every person ignoring speed limits."I hope this sentence today makes other people think carefully about the risks to themselves and others caused by speeding."

In 2021 Kenneth’s family paid tribute to him and said: “Ken was taken from us suddenly and will be sorely missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and his many friends across the world.

“We would also like to give our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who helped at the scene, who tried to resuscitate him and who cared for his wife at the scene in a desperately difficult time.”