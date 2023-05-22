Raja crashed into Kenneth Cullen, 76, from Heathfield Green, Midhurst, who was crossing the road with his wife Lina, 58, police said.Portsmouth Crown Court heard Raja was riding up to 75mph along 30mph Clarence Esplanade and had a pillion passenger on the back of the motorcycle.Kenneth Cullen was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.PC Kelly Hargreaves, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: "Had Raja not been riding at such dangerous high speeds he may have seen Mr Cullen and been able to avoid this devastating collision."Raja treated the streets of Southsea like a race track and it was this utter disregard for the lives of others that caused this tragic loss of life."Speeding is one of the fatal four reasons for serious injury and fatal road traffic collisions and we are committed to stopping each and every person ignoring speed limits."I hope this sentence today makes other people think carefully about the risks to themselves and others caused by speeding."