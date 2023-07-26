NationalWorldTV
Motorist suffers ‘serious’ injuries following traffic collision in Eastbourne

Emergency services were called to a traffic collision which took place on a roundabout in Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 26th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 15:46 BST

Queues of cars where piled up on the A22 Golden Jubilee Way southbound from the A27 Stone Cross roundabout following a traffic collision which involved a moped.

Emergency services and an air ambulance were on the scene at 2.07pm to help attend to the incident.

In a statement Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to the Shinewater Roundabout in Willingdron Drive, Eastbourne at 2.07pm on Tuesday (July 25) following a collision. A female moped rider received serious, but not life-threatening injuries.”

