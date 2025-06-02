Motorists face delays as traffic lights return to Hastings Gateway road project

The road re-opened at 6am on Monday June 2 after an overnight closure to install the equipment.

The lights will remain in place until the final stage of the junction improvements is complete, with the closure area reduced to approximately half its previous length from the Ride flyover to the southern side of junction road.

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council said: “This means that the queuing time will be less than it was.

“We will also be manually operating the traffic lights at peak times to help with traffic flow. We know this can be frustrating and we aim to complete the works as soon as we possibly can. In the meantime, we thank you for your patience.

“Once the embankment is removed, the relocation of the water main can begin followed by work on the northern filter lane, signalised junction, and carriageway surfacing.

We anticipate the final stage of the project to be complete this summer, but once work is underway, we should be able to give a clearer indication of the completion date.

“Our social media channels will provide more information as these works progress.”

The final stage of the Queensway Gateway Road scheme was set to be completed by December 31 2024. But in January this year East Sussex Highways said the works would not be completed until Spring.

In April it released a further statement to say the project would not now be complete until the summer.

Hastings MP Helena Dollimore has slammed the continued delays claiming Hastings businesses had lost ‘millions’ as a result.

