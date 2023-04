Motorists are facing severe delays this morning with heavy traffic on the Worthing A27.

Drivers can expect delays of up to 26 minutes around the Shoreham bypass between Church Lane and A283 Steyning Road with an average speed of five mph.

Further West along the A27 shorter delays are being reported. On the A27 Old Shoreham Road, delays of three minutes are being reported but this is said to be increasing.

Average speeds are being recorded at about 20 mph.

Traffic and travel stock