Writing on Facebook, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue asked motorists to stay clear of the area as best as possible while fire crews deal with a crash on Horsham Road, near The Stonemasons Inn.

Delays have also been reported in the area on AA Route Planner, which provides real time traffic updates from all over the UK. The latest update reads: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash on A272 both ways between A283 and Blackhouse Lane.”

Photos sent to the Midhurst and Petworth Observer by Coldharbour Films show an Air Ambulance also attending the scene.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 1.53pm we were alerted to a road traffic collision on Horsham Road, Petworth.

"Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Midhurst and Surrey Fire & Rescue Service to the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender from Chichester.

"Upon arrival crews found that the collision involved a van and heavy goods vehicle, with one person trapped inside the van.

"Firefighters stabilised the vehicle and used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the driver, leaving them in the care of crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service and HEMS."

A spokesperson from the Kent Surrey Sussex Aire Ambulance service added: “A helicopter from Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) was dispatched to Petworth on 5 June. Our crew worked with SECAmb Sussex Police and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to help treat the patient, involved in a road traffic collision. They then transported the patient to hospital by air.”

a spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Police were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a lorry and a car in Horsham Road, Petworth at around 1.45pm on Wednesday (5 June).

“A man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.

“A 61-year-old man from Fareham, Hampshire was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

“Police are investigating the collision and are trying to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“Information or footage can be reported to Sussex Police online or emailed to [email protected] quoting Operation Hemsby.”

