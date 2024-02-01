Mount Green and Stonewater celebrate new partnership launch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mount Green Housing Association has joined Stonewater in a collaboration set to bring benefits and new homes to customers and communities across Surrey, where Mount Green is based.

The new partnership, which will see the smaller 1,650 home provider Mount Green join leading national housing association Stonewater, who manage 37,500 homes, officially began on 1st February, and was marked by the Mount Green team getting together to celebrate the start of the new partnership.

Following the start of the partnership, Mount Green customers will have access to grants provided by Longleigh, the charitable foundation that supports Stonewater customers.

Bill Flood, Chief Executive at Mount Green. Picture: submitted

Mount Green will also benefit from Stonewater’s large scale resources in finance, funding and support services, whilst continuing to provide a local, customer-focussed service to residents.

This local service and connection with residents, alongside Mount Green’s partnerships with Surrey and Sussex based agencies and organisations, developed over the housing providers long 60-year history, will also assist Stonewater in its plan to provide customer-centred services alongside quality homes and neighbourhoods with a more boutique, locally focussed offering.

Bill Flood, Chief Executive at Mount Green, said: “We’re excited to have joined Stonewater as we go forward to face current challenges in the housing sector.

“We remain proud of our long history as an independent housing provider but recognise that this new partnership with such an innovative and impactful housing provider opens up more opportunities for our customers and colleagues, as well as continuing to improve homes and core services which remains our number one priority.”

Nicholas Harris, Chief Executive at Stonewater, added: “Stonewater and Mount Green share ambitions to grow and a strong commitment to putting our customers at the heart of what we do, which this partnership will strengthen even further.