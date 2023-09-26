Mourners asked to honour leading Horsham restaurateur's 'easy going nature'
Yee, owner of Horsham’s China Brasserie restaurant, died suddenly on September 21, aged 51.
His family have asked people to wear informal clothing at his funeral to mark his preference for informality.
They announced details of his funeral service and said in a statement this week: “Yee will be deeply missed by his devoted wife, Fien, their cherished children, Nicolai and Anastasia, as well as his extended family, numerous friends, and the many loyal patrons of China Brasserie Horsham.”
His funeral service to honour his life will be held on October 9 at 1pm at Worthing Crematorium and his family added: “In memory of Yee's easy going nature and preference for informality, please wear whatever you are comfortable in.
“In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations, if desired, be made to the Horsham Phoenix Stroke Club. Donations can be made at the following link: https://yeewang.muchloved.com
Yee had run the China Brasserie restaurant for more than 25 years and was a valued member of the local business community.