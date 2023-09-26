BREAKING
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m

Mourners asked to honour leading Horsham restaurateur's 'easy going nature'

Mourners at the funeral of leading Horsham businessman Yee Wang are being asked honour his ‘easy going nature.’
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 10:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Yee, owner of Horsham’s China Brasserie restaurant, died suddenly on September 21, aged 51.

His family have asked people to wear informal clothing at his funeral to mark his preference for informality.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They announced details of his funeral service and said in a statement this week: “Yee will be deeply missed by his devoted wife, Fien, their cherished children, Nicolai and Anastasia, as well as his extended family, numerous friends, and the many loyal patrons of China Brasserie Horsham.”

Most Popular
China Brasserie owner Yee Wang, right, pictured at an event at the Horsham restaurant back in 2007. Photo contributedChina Brasserie owner Yee Wang, right, pictured at an event at the Horsham restaurant back in 2007. Photo contributed
China Brasserie owner Yee Wang, right, pictured at an event at the Horsham restaurant back in 2007. Photo contributed

His funeral service to honour his life will be held on October 9 at 1pm at Worthing Crematorium and his family added: “In memory of Yee's easy going nature and preference for informality, please wear whatever you are comfortable in.

“In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations, if desired, be made to the Horsham Phoenix Stroke Club. Donations can be made at the following link: https://yeewang.muchloved.com

Yee had run the China Brasserie restaurant for more than 25 years and was a valued member of the local business community.