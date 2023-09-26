Mourners at the funeral of leading Horsham businessman Yee Wang are being asked honour his ‘easy going nature.’

Yee, owner of Horsham’s China Brasserie restaurant, died suddenly on September 21, aged 51.

His family have asked people to wear informal clothing at his funeral to mark his preference for informality.

They announced details of his funeral service and said in a statement this week: “Yee will be deeply missed by his devoted wife, Fien, their cherished children, Nicolai and Anastasia, as well as his extended family, numerous friends, and the many loyal patrons of China Brasserie Horsham.”

China Brasserie owner Yee Wang, right, pictured at an event at the Horsham restaurant back in 2007. Photo contributed

His funeral service to honour his life will be held on October 9 at 1pm at Worthing Crematorium and his family added: “In memory of Yee's easy going nature and preference for informality, please wear whatever you are comfortable in.

“In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations, if desired, be made to the Horsham Phoenix Stroke Club. Donations can be made at the following link: https://yeewang.muchloved.com