MP and candidate visit new energy-efficient homes in Cuckfield

Hanlye View offers just 13 high-specification contemporary homes, with nine open market and four affordable homes. Nestled within the glorious Sussex countryside, the scheme which is due for completion later this month, has recently opened its sustainably-focussed showhome.

During their visit, Davies and Adams met with senior team members from Sigma Homes and Connells estate agents, to enjoy a tour of the three-bedroom showhome with its eco interiors and garden. The politicians went on to explore the wider development and affordable housing on offer to local residents.

The £8.3m scheme is bringing about the transformation of a 1.53-acre brownfield site, formerly the Court Meadow School, which lay vacant for 10 years. The new development is made up of three and four-bedroom homes, all with high EPC B rating.

Kristy Adams conservative candidate for Mid Sussex, said: “It is wonderful to see a brownfield site being developed in Mid Sussex. I was impressed with Sigma Homes’ high standards of build quality and the attention to detail. The lucky people who will live in these homes will have low running costs due to the high levels of insulation, the ground source heating, and solar panels, and enjoy being surrounded by trees in a beautiful village location.”

Geoff Potton, Chief Executive at Sigma Homes, said: “It was a pleasure to host Mims Davies MP and Kristy Adams Conservative MP candidate and we welcome the opportunity to demonstrate our commitment in delivering new energy-efficient housing in Sigma Homes’ very own base in Sussex.

“Working with local political stakeholders, we hope to be able to continue to deliver much-needed high-quality, sustainable homes across the area.”

The collection of contemporary detached and semi-detached red brick homes feature attractive timber cladding, private gardens, bike storage and parking. Unique in character and design, some homes boast a 10 sqm contemporary garden room for either home working, hobby, workshop, or storage space.

Located on the outskirts of Cuckfield, Hanlye View is within walking distance of an array of shops, cafes and gastro pubs. Haywards Heath train station is two miles away for direct routes to London, and the A23 and M23 provide fast road connections across the south of England and beyond.