MP Andrew Griffith 'dismayed' at planned strikes in Sussex

National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) have elected to strike this week on 21st, 23rd and 25th. Said to be the largest rail strike in 30 years.

Today, Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith strongly condemned the railway strike action by RMT members.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is reportedly ‘dismayed’ to find out there will be no rail services in the Arun Valley on these days – impacting residents in Arundel, Ambereley, Pulborough and Barnham.

Arun Valley trains will be affected by the strikes

Mr Griffith said: “For the RMT to inflict a strike upon local school children taking exams, commuters heading back to work and relatives visiting family members is a monumental act of self-harm.

"Keeping some of our rural rail links open in Sussex post Covid was an uphill battle at the best of times.

"Driving away rail users by these strikes makes no sense even for those working in the rail industry. My office is in regular touch with GTR and will share any updates on services as we get them.”

The strikes have been planned as the union said ‘thousands of jobs’ were being cut and staff were facing pay rises that fel ‘below inflation’.

It has been reported that 50,000 staff are planning to walk out across the country.

A spokesperson for RMT said in a statement on Saturday (June 20): “Despite the best efforts of our negotiators no viable settlements to the disputes have been created.

“It has to be re-stated that the source of these disputes is the decision by the Tory Government to cut £4bn of funding from our transport systems - £2bn from national rail and £2bn from Transport for London.”

They added: “We want a transport system that operates for the benefit of the people, for the needs of society and our environment – not for private profit.