MP backs fight to halt huge solar farm being built on Sussex farmland
A planning application has been lodged with Chichester District Council to build the solar farm on 61 acres of land east of the B2133 at Wisborough Green.
But angry residents have launched a protest petition against the ‘industrial scale’ solar farm and have flooded the council with objections.
Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith is also concerned about the proposals. “I completely share residents’ alarm at the scale and location of the proposed solar farm – across six separate parcels of land – and I have formally made my comments to Chichester District Council,” he said.
"I have visited the site for myself and agree that the proposal is wholly unsuitable for the area. There are no ‘exceptional circumstances’ that require a solar farm to be built here.
“In common with the comments made by residents, it is my general view that a better place for solar should be on the rooftops of houses and garages and on brownfield sites, not on farmland that can grow the food needed for feeding the nation.”
Residents say the solar farm would straddle more than 100 acres between Wisborough Green and nearby Loxwood and would threaten wildlife, cause noise pollution and increase traffic.
The company behind the scheme, Renewable Connections Developments, say that the solar farm would provide enough green energy to power 6,300 homes every year and would “make a valuable contribution towards tackling the climate emergency in West Sussex.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.