An MP is calling for a Hastings community centre to be returned to public ownership.

Helena Dollimore, Labour MP for Hastings and Rye, raised the issue of The Bridge, in Priory Road, Ore, in a debate in Parliament with Peckham MP, Miatta Fahnbulleh, who is Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

In the Commons Ms Dollimore said: “Public money was spent on reopening the Bridge community centre in Ore, which has sadly been closed for seven years, so many in Hastings were shocked to hear that Parchment Trust, which was given the centre for free, plans to sell it on the open market for £650,000. Does the Minister agree that Parchment Trust should look at how it can return the centre to public hands and take up the Charity Commission’s offer to meet to discuss that?”

In response the Peckham MP said: “Absolutely.”

The sale comes after the Parchment Trust charity said it had to abandon plans to open a third site at the community centre due to rising costs.

The decision has also attracted dismay from people who were behind The Bridge's inception more than 20 years ago.

Jay Kramer, former chair of the Bridge Trustees, said: “The fact that Parchment Trust has kept the building closed for seven years so it is now in a dilapidated state is shocking in itself.

“Those of us who were involved in the selection process as Bridge trustees feel very upset at the current situation.

“I was chair of the Bridge Trustees for the whole period from 2001 until its transfer to Parchment Trust in 2018. It was a thriving community centre which made a huge difference to people’s lives. I believe the situation should be investigated by the Charity Commission.”

She said the county council sold the building - which housed The Bridge's predecessor, the Priory Neighbourhood Centre - and land in 2001 for half its community value of £62,500 to the community, and was managed by Hastings Trust until The Bridge was constituted as a legal entity and registered charity.

In June the Parchment Trust said it had to cut back due to the rise in National Insurance (NI) contributions in order to keep its ‘core charitable services safe’, so put up the site for sale.

The trust, which was founded in 1993, works with people with disabilities, offering services, such as supported employment.

The Parchment Trust said in a statement: “The vision was to expand Parchment Trust’s services, to create the UKs first community centre run by disabled people for the benefit of the whole community.

“When Parchment Trust was chosen as the next owner of The Bridge back in 2018, the legal transfer of ownership was unclear – it was an extremely lengthy and complicated process with several parties involved.

“As soon as the charity gained full ownership in March 2024, the team took action to get things moving; they made a plan in consultation with the local community, invested lots of money to repair the building and raised funds to renovate the top floor. The plan was to open to the public in summer 2025.

“However, the increase in National Insurance and minimum wage in April 2025 was so significant that the charity was unable to continue with the plans to renovate and run The Bridge without derailing its central services.

“Parchment Trust is now on a mission to find a new owner, so The Bridge can be reopened as soon as possible, which is long overdue and very important to the community.

“In terms of a process, the charity is following the guidance set out by its regulator, The Charities Commission. This means The Bridge is now available for sale, with an asking price of £650,000, in line with an independent valuation.

“The site has covenants for community use, so any new owner will need to ensure the building offers public benefit for local people.”