MP calls for rejection of 50 new village homes: 'They won't be for local people'

An MP is calling for plans to build 50 new houses in a West Sussex village to be rejected.

South Downs MP Andrew Griffith says that the proposals for the housing development in Kirdford ‘won’t be local and affordable homes for local people.’

Chichester District Council is due to decide the plans – being put forward by Welbeck Land for land west of Townfield in Kirdford – at a meeting on Wednesday (November 5).

Andrew Griffith, in a social media statement, says: “It is vital that the councillors turn this unsustainable application down and I have repeatedly made clear my own opposition on behalf of residents.

“Kirdford (like nearby Loxwood) has already taken more than its fair share of housing for the district in the last few years. Its rurality also means a lack of infrastructure, with no regular bus services and no schools, the nearest of which are located in Billingshurst and Plaistow.

“Local GPs are already operating well above the recommended patient numbers and the rural roads are unsuitable for the thousands of additional traffic movements.

“These won’t be local and affordable homes for local people. I don’t blame the developers for trying but we will hold officers and councillors to account if they don’t stand up and refuse this inappropriate application.

“We need homes but urban areas rich in infrastructure should be densified and brown land used.”

Welbeck Land says that, if approved, 40 per cent of the new homes would be classified as ‘affordable.’