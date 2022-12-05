Nick Gibb said he visited the town bookshop at the invitation of its owner Jason Passingham.Jason moved his shop last year, from its original site in the High Street to the railway station where he has seen an increased footfall and turnover. The shop recently won the SmallBiz 100 award.The bookshop is a part-exchange bookshop which means customers can buy good quality used books at a reduced price in exchange for giving the shop books they’ve read and no longer need.