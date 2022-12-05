Edit Account-Sign Out
MP deems Bognor Regis bookshop 'a wonderful facility for the town'

‘A wonderful and inviting bookshop’ is how the Bognor Regis MP described Heygates after a visit on Friday, December 2.

By Nikki Jeffery
2 hours ago
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 1:08pm

Nick Gibb said he visited the town bookshop at the invitation of its owner Jason Passingham.Jason moved his shop last year, from its original site in the High Street to the railway station where he has seen an increased footfall and turnover. The shop recently won the SmallBiz 100 award.The bookshop is a part-exchange bookshop which means customers can buy good quality used books at a reduced price in exchange for giving the shop books they’ve read and no longer need.

Heygates owner Jason Passingham with Bognor Regis MP Nick Gibb (and a dalek)