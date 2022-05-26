MP meets science competition students at St Philip Howard Catholic School

The competition asked participants from secondary schools across the South East to produce a three minute video explaining a scientific concept relevant to the net-zero mission.

Judges were specifically looking for net-zero solutions which involved hydrogen. Organisers hope the competition, dubbed ‘reimagine’, helps inspire a new generation of creators and innovators to bring their own creativity to bear as they step up and face the climate challenge.

Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith visited the school and met head of year 12 and science teacher Jules Hlynianski, alongside students Oscar, India, Kate, and Ethan to hear how they developed their competition entry.

Andrew Griffiths visits science students

The video, called ‘The Fourth Isotope’, demonstrated the way Hydrogen can be broken down into four elements with a combination of creativity and scientific know-how.

The video entry has now been submitted to an all-female board of highly experienced judges who will whittle submissions down to a shortlist which will be taken forward to a final event and awards ceremony set to take place at the science museum in London on June 30.

Andrew Griffith MP said: “It was a delight to meet such enthusiastic science students and to talk to them about their brilliant video for the Reimagine competition. They have fully embraced the mission – doing this in addition to their A level studies. It’s a great entry and I wish them luck with the competition!”

Caroline Hargrove CBE, PHD, chief technology officer at Horsham-based Ceres and a member of the judging panel added: "Ceres is a great example of a technology that has spun out of our world-leading research base in the UK that can really make a difference on our path to Net Zero, but we know that is not enough. Today’s school-aged pupils are the generation with the greatest potential to have an impact and if we inspire just a few to become the engineers and the climate scientists and the storytellers of the future, we will have succeeded with this competition.”