MP praises volunteers for their work to improve stations on Hastings to Rye rail line

She was speaking at the Annual General Meeting of the Marshlink Community Rail Partnership which serves stations from Hastings to Ashford International.

Helena told the meeting: “I want to say a big ‘thank you’ because I know you all do so much throughout the year to make our railway and our stations brighter places. There’s been some amazing projects and particularly in the last year we’ve seen real transformation, particularly at Ore station which has been fantastic to see.

“Many of you have been doing that for a very long time and it’s so appreciated. I know passengers really appreciate it.”

The Friends of Ore Station have been involved in the process of creating a beautiful community garden for people to enjoy. The project has involved, removing over 20 bags of litter and planting a wild flowers and a herb garden.

If you would like to help with the project, or have any ideas or thoughts on how to improve the area, you can learn more on the Friends of Ore Station Facebook page.

Volunteers have also been carrying out work to improve and brighten up the stations at Wicnhelsea and Rye on the Hastings to Ashford line, planting many flowers.

The Community Rail Partnership works to connect people, places and opportunities on railway lines. The meeting at Rye Town Hall last Friday (15 November) was attended by station managers and community engagement officials from Southern Railway as well as councillors, station gardening groups, rail users and chamber of commerce organisers.

Marshlink line chair Kevin Boorman commented: “It was great to see managers from the local train operating company Southern, the MP and all the community representatives at the meeting. They were able to hear what great progress is being made on the Marshlink. The enthusiasm of the local volunteers really puts the ‘C’ into Community Rail Partnership.”

