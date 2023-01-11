The A29 has been shut both ways between London Road and St Mary’s Church in Pulborough since mud and debris spilled onto the carriageway on December 28.
Residents have since said their lives have become ‘a living hell’ because of drivers causing chaos by using residential roads as cut-throughs.
MP Andrew Griffith says he has visited the landslide site to observe the impact of the road closure.
Engineers are investigating the cause of the landslide and how the road can be made safe.
Andrew said: “I do hear the justifiable frustrations of residents, especially around the disruption caused by drivers failing to follow the diversions in place.
“The landslide is a complex situation, and whilst it won’t be an easy fix, I am hopeful work will be undertaken to reopen the road as soon as possible.”