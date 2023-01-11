South Downs MP Andrew Griffith says he is ‘standing with residents’ whose lives have been made a misery following a landslide in Pulborough.

The A29 has been shut both ways between London Road and St Mary’s Church in Pulborough since mud and debris spilled onto the carriageway on December 28.

Residents have since said their lives have become ‘a living hell’ because of drivers causing chaos by using residential roads as cut-throughs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MP Andrew Griffith says he has visited the landslide site to observe the impact of the road closure.

South Downs and Arundel MP Andrew Griffith inspects the scene of the A29 closure in Pulborough following a landslide on December 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Engineers are investigating the cause of the landslide and how the road can be made safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MP Andrew Griffith at the scene of the landslide on the A29 at Pulborough

Andrew said: “I do hear the justifiable frustrations of residents, especially around the disruption caused by drivers failing to follow the diversions in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad