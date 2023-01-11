Edit Account-Sign Out
MP 'standing with residents' following chaos after Pulborough road closure

South Downs MP Andrew Griffith says he is ‘standing with residents’ whose lives have been made a misery following a landslide in Pulborough.

By Sarah Page
6 hours ago
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 12:12pm

The A29 has been shut both ways between London Road and St Mary’s Church in Pulborough since mud and debris spilled onto the carriageway on December 28.

Residents have since said their lives have become ‘a living hell’ because of drivers causing chaos by using residential roads as cut-throughs.

MP Andrew Griffith says he has visited the landslide site to observe the impact of the road closure.

South Downs and Arundel MP Andrew Griffith inspects the scene of the A29 closure in Pulborough following a landslide on December 28.
Engineers are investigating the cause of the landslide and how the road can be made safe.

MP Andrew Griffith at the scene of the landslide on the A29 at Pulborough

Andrew said: “I do hear the justifiable frustrations of residents, especially around the disruption caused by drivers failing to follow the diversions in place.

“The landslide is a complex situation, and whilst it won’t be an easy fix, I am hopeful work will be undertaken to reopen the road as soon as possible.”

