MP urges local support as Chichester Baby Bank volunteers warn of supply shortages

MP Jess Brown-Fuller, NCT Chief Executive Angela McConville, and volunteers creating a bundle.

Chichester MP Jess Brown Fuller, NCT Chief Executive Angela McConville and local NCT Volunteers appeal for local organisations to support the Chichester and Arun baby bank as needs soar.

On Saturday, June 14, Chichester MP Jess Brown Fuller and National Childbirth Trust (NCT) Chief Executive Angela McConville visited the NCT baby bank “Little Bundles” in Chichester, which supports more than 650 families in Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, and Chichester every year.

Little Bundles is a baby bank service provided by the West Sussex Coastal branch of the NCT and is the only baby bank that covers the Chichester and Arun area.

The baby bank helps local parents and families who are unable to buy essentials for their young children by working on a referral scheme through professional partners.

NCT Volunteers with MP Jess Brown-Fuller and NCT Chief Executive Angela McConville.

Through donations from partner organisations, Little Bundles provides preloved and new items for parents and their young children.

650 families and 550 children are supported by Little Bundles every year. In 2024 alone, they have given out over 28,000 nappies, over 800 books and 900 toys, almost 600 clothing bundles, 22 highchairs, 250 blankets, and many more items.

Volunteer Alice Duckworth, who lives near Arundel, works alongside 20 other volunteers to provide baby bundles for families in the area. The volunteers work through donations and then deliver the prepared bundles back to the referring partner for collection.

The baby bank supports intergenerational volunteering, with three generations of families helping to run and manage the work of the baby bank..

Alice said: “The team of volunteers we have is incredible. It is such an enjoyable time when we come together; we all know each other really well and have been through a lot together, including operating during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I think it is because we do something so important together as a group, it creates a special bond.”

The work of baby banks such as NCT Little Bundles is crucial. According to data from a recent report from the Baby Bank Alliance revealed that 4.5 million children in the UK are living in relative poverty after housing costs, that's 31% of all children.

MP for Chichester, Jess Brown Fuller, and NCT CEO visited Little Bundles last Saturday to meet the team of volunteers and learn more about the crucial service.

MP for Chichester, Jess Brown-Fuller said: “It was a pleasure to meet the incredible volunteers at Little Bundles Baby Bank, who do such remarkable work for the local community. Their selfless commitment to supporting hundreds of new parents across Chichester was truly inspiring. The horrendous reality of the rising cost of living is that many new parents cannot afford to provide the essential items needed for a healthy start in life.”

NCT Chief Executive, Angela McConville, said: “Little Bundles in West Sussex is NCT's biggest baby bank. NCT wants to make sure that every parent is supported, especially when dealing with hardship.”

Little Bundles is seeking to develop more partnerships with local businesses that could support them with regular items that they currently have to spend funds on, such as moses basket mattresses, underwear, socks, and toiletries, as well as donations of items which they struggle to secure donations from the public, such as IKEA highchairs, changing mats and baby towels. Volunteer Alice said: “We would love to be the charity partner for a local school or business. Together, we could create meaningful change for families in Chichester and Arun.”

Schools or local businesses who are interested in partnering with or supporting Little Bundles, are asked to contact [email protected]