MPs, mayor and Police and Crime Commisioner to launch Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2025

This year’s Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2025 is set to be launched by ‘four very special ladies’, organisers have revealed.

The Haywards Heath Town Team said electric bike enthusiasts are also welcome at event, which starts at 7am for registration on Sunday, April 27.

Those cutting the ribbon and firing the gun this year will be Mid Sussex MP Alison Bennett and East Grinstead and Uckfield MP Mims Davies, together with Police and Crime Commisioner Katy Bourne and Town Mayor Stephanie Inglesfield.

Organisers said part of the Black Route will feature a challenging Strava segment and there is a chipping system on the four routes people can choose from.

Riders at The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2024

Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “Haywards Heath is a fantastic place in which to live, work and visit. The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride is a superb event, attracting people from all over Sussex to highlight the finest that our town has to offer. I’m really looking forward to joining the crowds to cheer on the riders and enjoy the carnival atmosphere.”

Haywards Heath mayor Stephanie Inglesfield said: “It’s a wonderful event that brings the community together while raising funds to support worthy causes in the town and those who support our community.”

Once riders return to collect their medal there will be live entertainment in The Broadway with bands and singers.

The bike ride is working with the Rotary Club and the event’s chosen local charities this year are Time4Children and the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance. The event has raised nearly £200,000 for local charities with the help of its volunteers and the support of its sponsors. Sponsors this year include: Thakeham, Sweep Tech, The Orchards, Mike Oliver Associates, Mansell McTaggart and Amphibian Scaffolding. Organisers also thanked Steve Trice and Haywards Heath Town Council Team, as well as the Rotary Club.

Visit www.hhbikeride.co.uk or call 01444 455694 to register. Registration on the day starts at 7am on the Sunday in The Broadway. People who want to be part of the event team can call Ruth on 01444 453399 or email [email protected]. The Strava Segment is on The Sweeping Valleys Black Route on Kidds Hill, which is near Coleman’s Hatch. Riders can sign up on the app and their time will automatically be logged and compared to fellow riders.