MPs visit Petworth Ukraine Relief following urgent appeal for support

On Saturday (April 30) Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith, his wife Barbara and Chichetser MP Gillian Keegan visited Petworth Ukraine Relief at the group’s logistics HQ, located at a barn just north of Lodsworth.

They met with organisers Eddie Boyes, Kirstie Madgwick, Andrew Ashton-Smith, Graham Whittington and many others including hosts and their Ukrainian guests.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported by the Midhurst and Petworth Observer in its latest edition (Thursday 28), Petworth Ukraine Relief is in Urgent need of medical supplies (bandages, dressings, over the counter medicines, old crutches and air cast boots), tinned and packet food of all kinds, baby supplies (nappies, powdered milk) and general toiletries.

Picture by Graham Whittington Lens Art

The group is also looking for more volunteers to help with packing, sorting and driving.

Donations can be dropped off at allocated points including De Ja Vu, The Star, Petworth Primary School, and Chiddingfold Boots.

For more information and their latest updates see the group’s Facebook page – Petworth Ukraine Relief - or get in touch with Eddie Boyes on 07799653140.

A lorry will be taking donations to an orphanage, which is currently caring for 257 children, in the Kyiv area of Ukraine.

Andrew Griffith said: “It was great to see so much support being given to the group by local residents from Petworth and surrounding villages.

"Across West Sussex there has been a fantastic response and people are helping in many ways from volunteering, hosting families to donation goods or money.

"The Homes for Ukraine scheme is now working well and my office and I have helped over 120 different claims so far making this one of the leading areas in the whole of the UK.”

Gillian Keegan added: “It was fantastic to meet the team of volunteers at Petworth Ukraine Relief who are doing an incredible job getting vital aid to people in Ukraine.

"We are lucky to live in such a generous and charitable community, and I want to say a big thank you to everyone who is hosting a family, volunteering or has donated items.