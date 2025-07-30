Much-loved athletics club at centre of new Horsham exhibition

A much-loved Horsham athletics club which celebrates its centenary this year is the centre of a new exhibition at Horsham Museum.

The museum is chronicling the history of Horsham Blue Star Harriers and its expansion as well as highlighting the work that they do to promote and nurture sporting excellence within the district.

Although the current club was formed in 1925, an earlier Blue Star Harriers existed within the town in the late 19th century which counted world record breaking runner Alfred Shrubb among its ranks. A section of the exhibition is dedicated to his achievements and visitors can see artefacts related to Shrubb alongside The Alfred Shrubb Memorial Cup, which he donated to the club when it was revived in 1925.

The display has been put together with the support of the Harriers, who have loaned objects for the exhibition as well as providing research and insight into the club’s history.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for wellbeing and culture David Skipp said: “As a council we believe that it is very important to recognise sporting heritage across our district. “Our museum is proud to be able to work with local organisations such as Horsham Blue Stars Harriers and we hope this exhibition will help to inspire the next generation of athletic stars.”

The display will be open during standard museum opening hours until Saturday September 27 and for the late-night opening for the Museum Late events on August 15 and September 12.