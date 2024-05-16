Much-loved stationmaster journeys into retirement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plumpton residents gathered to wish stationmaster Mick Newman a happy retirement as he departed after 17 years of service.

Mick has been a familiar face for a generation of commuters using the station on the Eastbourne branch line.

Over 50 people came for a celebratory send-off, and one person even turned up looking to buy a ticket!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During those 17 years, the station has won a number of awards for its service and its appearance.

The retiring Mick Newman is thanked by Paul Nicholson of Plumpton Station Partnership

Mick was also a founding member of the Plumpton Station Partnership in 2010, which has campaigned for increased services from the station and other improvements.

Refreshments were provided thanks to Plumpton Parish Council, Southern, Jenny Honess and the Station Partnership team.

Gifts were presented by Paul Nicholson, Leader of the Station Partnership, who thanked Mick for his dedication to the station and the community.