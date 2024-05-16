Much-loved stationmaster journeys into retirement
Mick has been a familiar face for a generation of commuters using the station on the Eastbourne branch line.
Over 50 people came for a celebratory send-off, and one person even turned up looking to buy a ticket!
During those 17 years, the station has won a number of awards for its service and its appearance.
Mick was also a founding member of the Plumpton Station Partnership in 2010, which has campaigned for increased services from the station and other improvements.
Refreshments were provided thanks to Plumpton Parish Council, Southern, Jenny Honess and the Station Partnership team.
Gifts were presented by Paul Nicholson, Leader of the Station Partnership, who thanked Mick for his dedication to the station and the community.
Mick plans to spend his retirement fishing and spending more time with his family.