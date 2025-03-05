Long-standing volunteer Percy Nowell became a Guild Care trustee in October 2015

A hard-working Worthing volunteer, charity trustee and record-breaking fundraiser has passed away peacefully at St Barnabas House hospice at the age of 80.

Percy Nowell was known for his charity work and his involvement in the music scene in both Worthing and Bognor Regis, running Back to the '60s events for many years.

He was a long-standing volunteer and trustee for Worthing charity Guild Care, as well as being a committee member for Worthing Seafront Festival in the 1990s.

Percy was involved in the entertainment industry from back in the 1960s, when he ran his own theatrical agency.

He took early retirement in March 2004 at the age of 60 and soon started volunteering at Guild Care, taking on a number of roles, including transport.

Percy enjoyed the sense of a terrific buzz, being involved in fundraising work, and liked to be 'hands-on'. He became a trustee in October 2015 as he wanted to give a bit more, and thought this was the perfect solution.

He was passionate about fundraising and as a Guild Care trustee, that was his speciality, supporting events and campaigns, as well as networking and representing the charity.

Warren Fabes, chief executive, said: “We were sad to learn of the passing of Percy Nowell, who has been a highly-valued volunteer, trustee and fundraiser for Guild Care over many years.

"Percy first became a Guild Care member back in August 2008 and his commitment to our charity work was clear from the start. In October 2015, he joined our Board of Trustees, where he served with dedication and integrity. As a trustee, Percy played an important role in supporting our mission, particularly through his contributions to the Quality Assurance and Operations Committees.

"In 2019, Percy was among the guests who attended the opening of our Littlehampton charity superstore, launched by TV & radio presenter Mike Read. Later that year, in November 2019, he temporarily took on the role of Interim Deputy Chair before stepping down from Guild Care’s Board of Trustees in March 2020.

"Throughout his time with us, he remained a respected and engaged member of our organisation, always keen to champion our services and working to make a positive difference in our community.

"Alongside his governance role, Percy volunteered as a minibus driver for our Creating Connections service, helping to reduce social isolation by ensuring older people in our community could access vital services and activities.

"He was also involved in many of our fundraising efforts, organising events such as a nostalgic night of 60’s music which raised over £2,500, and compered our Guild Care dog show in 2017, helping to raise £1,300 for our Ashdown Day Centre for children with learning disabilities.

"We are incredibly grateful for everything Percy has done for Guild Care over the years, not only through his time and efforts, but also through his commitment, kindness, and unwavering support.

"On behalf of everyone at Guild Care, I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Percy’s family and friends. His enormous contributions to Guild Care and the people we support will always be remembered.”

Percy also helped Bob Smytherman achieve a record-breaking fundraising year as mayor of Worthing in 2013/2014. Percy was chairman of the mayor’s charity committee and together, they raised £20,000 for Bob's chosen charities – Guild Care, Coastal West Sussex Mind and the Alzheimer’s Society. It was the largest amount raised by any Worthing mayor.

Bob said: "Percy was a true friend to so many, a real legend. He organised so many unique events that always sold out. He was always calm and professional.

"As chairman of my mayoral charity committee, Percy organised some memorable occasions, such as the sell-out fish and chip supper at the Pavilion.

"We also co-hosted a weekly international quiz online during lockdown. A lovely man and great supporter of our town and many local charities."

Before moving to Worthing, Percy lived in Bognor Regis for many years, where he was well known on the music scene. He managed The Shoreline Club and ran regular Back to the '60s nights at Riverside Caravan Centre.

The '60s music nights moved to Worthing in 2020, with the idea of making it an annual event in aid of different local charities, but Covid meant it then had to be put on hold.

Back to the '60s returned to the Charmandean Centre in 2022, with a line-up including musicians from original bands of the decade and Percy as compère, raising money for West Sussex Mind.

Percy has a funeral plan in place with Ian Hart and further details will follow in due course.