Multi-agency exercise takes place across East Sussex to test major flooding event response

The exercise was a collaboration between the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS).

Utilising the National Asset Register, national teams were deployed to support local response efforts, testing operational capabilities through realistic and challenging water-based rescue scenarios.

Exercise Director Station Manager David Washington said: “This collaborative training exercise provided an invaluable opportunity for our teams to test our preparedness and resilience.

"Our crews worked alongside other agencies, including local search and rescue teams and those on DEFRA’s flood rescue national asset register, HM Coastguard, SECAmb, Surrey & Sussex Police, Emergency Planning and fire and rescue services.

“The scenarios demonstrated our commitment to safeguarding communities and strengthening public safety through multi-agency and national resilience work, drawing on knowledge and experience from colleagues across agencies to enhance our future preparedness”.

DEFRA’s National Resilience Exercise Coordinator - Flood Rescue Capability Officer Lloyd Hatton said: “This exercise was a great opportunity to test national scale flood incident procedures, which affords DEFRA the opportunity to observe, learn and improve, how national flood rescue assets operate as a collective”.

Following the exercise, ESFRS and DEFRA are now actively capturing feedback to identify opportunities for operational learning and improvement.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “A huge thank you to the national teams, operational crews and officers, Joint Fire Control, National Resilience Fire Control and all participating agencies.

"We also sincerely appreciate the local groups and communities for the use of their waterways and surrounding areas for training, which played a vital role in making the exercise a success.”

