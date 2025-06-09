Multi-Million pound Bognor Regis theatre redevelopment ready for 'next key phase', council says

The Regis Centre, west elevation.

Work on Bognor’s Alexandra Theatre is set to transition to the ‘next key stage’, according to Arun District Council.

The £15 million works, which will introduce new seats to the main theatre and bring five new studio spaces to the facility, started last year, with completion set for some time in 2026. Now, the council says work is ready to progress to the next stage, after a number of key milestones were hit.

With pile integrity assured by a series of tests, scaffolding materials safely stored inside the building, ready for use as the project develops, and the site remaining secure and operational, contractors say they the project is ready for the next step.

Over the weeks and months to come, workers will start internal scaffolding work to support the auditorium and roof areas, while enabling roof safety netting and roof strip activities to commence.

Below-ground drainage installation is also set to begin and will support the wider structural development of the building.

Since the council’s last update, site hoardings have been installed on on site, giving members of the public immediate, tactile access to vital information about the Regis Rejuvenation programme, and the overall vision for both the theatre and surrounding areas.

The next section of hoarding will be installed on June 10, and will feature new wayfinding signage, designed to direct visitors and residents to The Arcade and High Street. This signage, the council says , will also highlight local businesses based in the Bognor Regis arcade, encouraging footfall and visibility throughout the construction period.

"The redevelopment remains closely monitored through weekly site inspections and is progressing in line with the project plan,” a council spokesperson added. “All site activity is supported by robust safety and quality control measures.

Cllr Roger Nash, Chair of the Economy Committee, said: "It's fantastic to see the Alexandra Theatre project continuing to move forward. The newly installed hoardings are not only informative but also a great way of involving the community in the regeneration story. We're excited to see the next phase of signage going up to support our local businesses and improve wayfinding in the town centre."