Multi-million-pound care home planned for Hastings

Urban Village Group, a Birmingham-based real estate developers, has announced plans for a senior living development, with 80 en-suite bedrooms on a site at Chapel Park Road, St Leonard’s-on-Sea.

The group acquired the site in a £1.85 million deal and has submitted a planning application to Hastings Borough Council.

Nick Sellman, chief executive of the group, said: “We are on a mission to improve senior living provision in this country and our development at St Leonard’s-on-Sea will be a high quality facility for families in the region.

SUS-220328-114938001

“There are around 400,000 older people in care homes in the UK. With old age, the level of disability and dependency increases rapidly and impacts significantly on the demand for care services. Urban Village Healthcare is determined to help meet this demand.”

The site has existing planning consent for a care home scheme similar to the one proposed by Urban Village Group. If planning approval is forthcoming in July, the project is expected to reach completion by Easter 2024.

It will feature communal facilities such as lounges on each floor, a hairdressers and a cinema, with associated parking and gardens. Once completed, the care home will be let to Bracebridge Care Group for a minimum of 25 years.

Urban Village Group said it is working closely with ecologists to ensure the development is as environmentally-friendly as possible.

Mr Sellman added: “This will be a very environmentally friendly scheme. The site has a badger sett in the middle and, as they are a protected species, we’re working with ecologists at the moment to find the best solution.