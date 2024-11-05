The Phoenix Centre, in Bognor Regis.

Young people from across Bognor Regis celebrated the much-anticipated relaunch of a youth centre in Bognor Regis last week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Phoenix Centre, on Westloats Lane, reopened to huge local fanfare on October 25, with the promising of delivering a range of services for young people and families in the area.

The multi-million pound centre, opened with lottery funding in 2011, was closed several years ago after West Sussex County Council determined it, alongside several other youth centres, surplus to requirements. It only reopened on October 25 following a community asset transfer from the council to United Learning; an academy trust which operates the nearby Regis School and Southway Primary School. The building hosts a range of impressive facilities, including a sports hall, two recording studios, a cafe, a commercial kitchen and a sensory room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hub was developed in collaboration with young people, community groups and residents, who helped shaped many of the services on offer, and The Regis Centre now offers a range of activities, including boxing, arts and crafts, table tennis and air hockey, alongside music sessions, parent and toddler groups and sensory sessions.

This official opening follows a taster week in August, during which the centre ran a range of activities designed to give young people a taste of the fun to come, with instrument taster sessions, gaming, and a DJ workshop among the activities included.

To mark the facility’s grand reopening, guests on October 25 were treated to a tour of the building and several special performances by pupils at The Regis School, and the Dance with Attitude Community Group, followed by a ribbon cutting involving Mayor and Chief Executive of United Learning, Sir Jon Coles.

The parent of one child, a member of the Phoenix Centre Boxing Club, said: “It is great to have access to these new free opportunities. It will help with transition into secondary with-it being year 6 & 7. Great to have him active with his friends it has really sparked an interest in boxing.” “We are thrilled to officially reopen the Phoenix Centre and look forward to the hub becoming an important space for the community. Over the coming months, we plan on partnering with local organisations to offer our community members a plethora of experiences and services that will enable them to learn new skills, connect with one another and grow in confidence. It is clear that the hub is a highly valued community asset and we are excited to make a positive difference to our local residents’ lives through the services we offer,” added Youth and Community Development Manager at The Regis School, Sean O’Connor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Community Development at United Learning, Charlie Chan, said: “It has been incredibly inspiring to see how much impact schools working with their communities can have and so it is wonderful to reopen The Phoenix Centre to the community in Bognor Regis. We are very pleased to have developed our offering through collaboration with young people and local residents and look forward to empowering the community through the fantastic range of activities open to all at the hub.”