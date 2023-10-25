An application has been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council for a new multi-use games area in Copthorne.

Photo: Google Maps

Sports and Play Consulting has applied to improve Copthorne Recreation Ground in Copthorne Bank and turn it into a new Multi Use Games Area (MUGA), while relocating and enhancing the existing playground.

The proposal, which would see the creation of 23 new car parking spaces (plus two disabled spaces and five cycle spaces), can be viewed at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/23/2251.

The planning application said: “The Recreation Ground is primarily used as an existing playground and a small skate ramp. There is also a standalone basketball hoop. The current facilities are not fit for purpose and the playground requires both expansion and an improved design for accessibility, inclusivity and practical use all year round.”

The design and access statement by Worth Parish Council said that the Parish Council is responsible for Copthorne Recreation Ground. It said the facilities need ‘considerable improvement and development’ because of the planned housing developments in the area. It added that the site is well located with good access.

It said: "A new Multi Use Games Area is to be constructed in the north eastern corner of the grounds that will support various sports including recreational football, basketball and potentially other sports such as tennis and netball. The design will be considerate of the site in terms of distance from housing, existing trees, and provide good access for the public to use the facility. The plan is for the MUGA to be both ‘free to use’ and hired out to generate income for the council, and in turn to re-invest into the site and potentially other projects. As a result, sports lighting has been included into the design for extended hours.”

The design and access statement said another aim is to double the size of the playground while improving the design and layout of the equipment.

