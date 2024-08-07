Multiple caravans and motorhomes have been spotted parked in at The Greensward, near the coast in Littlehampton on August 6.

Police were seen liaising with the encampment after being called to numerous encampments across the county over the past several weeks.

On July 15, a group of travellers set up camp on Goring Gap, which lead to Sussex Police, on July 18, authorising a notice – under Section 60c of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act – to clear the ‘unauthorised encampment’ on Aldsworth Avenue.

A group then set up camp in Worthing on July 19 after 11 caravans left Goring Gap.

Camps have also been set up in Stone Cross and Chichester.

A spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said previously: “If there are any issues with anti-social behaviour then this should be reported to Sussex Police by calling 101 and quoting CAD 1048 14/7 to enable the Police to link individual issues around this situation.

“Please visit https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/gypsies-and-travellers/ for more information.”

