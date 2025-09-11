Mum of boy killed in tragic Sussex road incident delivers heartfelt appeal to drivers; video shows police operation in action

A grieving mum, whose son was tragically killed by an unsecured scaffold plank in Sussex, bravely delivered a important message to drivers, during a policing operation she supported.

On Friday (September 5), Sussex Police were on hand to engage with commercial vehicle users just off the A23 at Handcross.

Operation Rule follows the tragic death of 11-year-old Harry Dennis, who was killed by an unsecured scaffold plank which fell from a van in Hooe in 2022.

Harry’s mum, Maria Dennis, said: “Our life has been shattered into a million pieces and we don’t know how to start picking those pieces up.

“The accident happened but it didn’t have to happen. It’s through somebody’s laziness really that Harry is no longer here.

“I need to share that message to make sure people, when they are going on the road, take that extra time to make sure their load is secure, so it doesn’t happen again.

“We lost Harry through something that was preventable. I need to be his voice, shouting for him.”

Sussex Police run an annual campaign to keep vehicles safe and ultimately save lives on the roads.

Operation Rule was led by Sussex Police’s commercial vehicle unit, working in partnership with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and National Highways.

It took place at the DVSA check point on the A23 northbound at Handcross, where vehicles including open-bed trucks, lorries and tractors carrying trailers were pulled over for inspection.

The police said this was a ‘specific operation’ targeting vehicles which were ‘unroadworthy or carrying insecure loads’ – but it ‘forms part of routine roads policing duties 365 days a year’.

PC Barry Freeman of the commercial vehicle unit, who ran the operation, explained: “This operation has come about as a result of a very tragic set of circumstances. In 2022, 11-year-old Harry Dennis was killed after he was struck by an unsecured scaffold board which fell from a van in Hooe, East Sussex.

“His mother Maria approached us and asked if she could get involved in any way to help prevent incidents like this happening to anyone else, and she is the inspiration behind this really.”

A number of other forces also supported the campaign by carrying out vehicle checks in their respective areas on Friday.

PC Freeman added: “In an ideal world, we don’t want to pull anyone over. Our priority is to engage, explain and educate, and only if necessary, enforce.

“We want motorists to take personal responsibility to ensure the load they are carrying is safe and secure, before they set off on their journey. Those who load vehicles or trailers must also play a part.

“This should come as second nature – much like putting on your seatbelt every time you get in your vehicle – and should only take a matter of minutes. Those vital few minutes could be the difference in preventing death and serious injury on our roads.

“Nobody goes to work to intentionally harm or kill someone. However, the reality is, unless you ensure the loads you carry are safe, you put yourself and others at risk both during your journey and when unloading.”

Mrs Dennis said her aim was to tell drivers about what happened to Harry to ‘educate them and to prevent it happening again to somebody else’.

She added: “On top of any financial penalty or prison sentence, you need to live with that every day for the rest of your life, that you’ve killed somebody. All the things they (the victim) had to look forward to and the difference they were going to make to other people’s lives, that’s now ended, none of it is going to happen.”

