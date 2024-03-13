Mum's the word at East Hoathly care home

Cheers

Staff at Lydfords arranged a special afternoon tea for residents, family and friends to enjoy. There were beautiful flowers and chocolate for every resident and relaxing hand massages to pamper everyone. Head chef, Enrico prepared a special afternoon tea to mark the day.

General Manager, Rikki Gene-Bury said: “We’ve all had a really lovely day. It is always lovely to welcome family members and today had a wonderful feel about it. Our residents enjoyed a fantastic lunch and then a delicious afternoon tea prepared by our brilliant chefs. Days like these are so special.”

