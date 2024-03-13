Mum's the word at East Hoathly care home
Staff at Lydfords arranged a special afternoon tea for residents, family and friends to enjoy. There were beautiful flowers and chocolate for every resident and relaxing hand massages to pamper everyone. Head chef, Enrico prepared a special afternoon tea to mark the day.
General Manager, Rikki Gene-Bury said: “We’ve all had a really lovely day. It is always lovely to welcome family members and today had a wonderful feel about it. Our residents enjoyed a fantastic lunch and then a delicious afternoon tea prepared by our brilliant chefs. Days like these are so special.”
Shirley a resident at Lydfords, commented: “We have had a lovely day today, the staff always go to great lengths to make sure days like this are so special. It was wonderful to see my family and my friends being able to enjoy time with their families also, plus we all had a fabulous afternoon tea, I absolutely loved it.”