A Wealden father is scared he is going to die from mould which he says has been reported an ‘unimaginable amount of times’.

Kevin Nash, 44, said he first noticed mould at his home in Bronte Drive, Stone Cross, in 2018 and told housing association Orbit.

The father of two added: “There is an extraordinary amount [of mould]. Mushrooms are growing under my sink. I mentioned it to them [Orbit] and I was ignored.”

Mr Nash, who is unemployed, said he began to fear for his life due to respiratory issues, including pneumonia, that he believes came about due to the mould.

Mould in Mr Nash's home

He added: “I have got really sick. I am scared I am going to die so I am doing as much as I can.

“When it [the mould] got bad in March, I got bad. I had never been so bad. My hair was falling out. I dropped down to 48kg.

“Scary is not the word. I remember laying in hospital writing letters to my kids. I thought this was it, this is going to be my last night or my last couple of nights.”

He said he has also suffered from sepsis, a life-threatening reaction to an infection, during his five years at the property.

Damp marks in Mr Nash's home

Mr Nash claims he reported the mould to Orbit an ‘unimaginable amount of times’.

A spokesperson from the housing association said: “We are very sorry that Mr Nash’s past experience of reporting issues to us about his property have not been dealt with to the standard that we want for our customers. We take reports of damp, mould and condensation issues extremely seriously and have a damp, mould and condensation policy and procedure, which requires that reports of this nature are referred for urgent inspection and diagnosis.

“We have carried out an intensive inspection of Mr Nash’s home to diagnose the cause of any damp issues and to establish the presence of any structural defects that may be contributing so that we can initiate a robust repairs plan that addresses his concerns. We have offered to move Mr Nash to alternative accommodation whilst the necessary repair work is carried out and have also offered him additional welfare support via our ‘Better Days’ programme.”

Kevin Nash

