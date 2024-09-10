The DJ took part in the launch of a new campaign on Tuesday, September 10, which aims to help raise awareness to try and help teach people to be able to save more lives.

The campaign will see Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) and Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club teaming-up to train thousands of people across the South East in how to do lifesaving CPR and use a defibrillator to help save lives ahead of this year’s national Restart a Heart Day in October.

During the week of Restart a Heart Day, KSS and Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club are calling for as many people as possible to join the free 30- minute KSS online live-stream and pre-recorded training sessions, and in-person events, tailored to every age group, being delivered by the charity’s doctors and paramedics.

As part of the launch of the campaign a KSS air ambulance helicopter flypast took place over the AMEX Stadium.

Last year, KSS equipped 17,000 people in one day with these lifesaving skills and through this new collaboration it is hoped that tens of thousands more people will sign up to learn this year, helping to create an army of lifesavers across Kent, Surrey and Sussex.

Sign up to the online and in-person training sessions for individuals, schools, community groups, businesses and organisations can be done via www.aakss.org.uk/restart where more information is also available.

1 . Music legend Fatboy Slim does CPR training at Amex Stadium ahead of Restart A Heart Day Music legend Fatboy Slim does CPR training at Amex Stadium ahead of Restart A Heart Day Photo: Eddie Mitchell

