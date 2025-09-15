Music quiz raises big sum for Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link

The money will be used to help provide better sanitation facilities at schools and create a new health centre in Sierra Leone.

The quiz, organised by the Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link, saw 24 teams battling it out at St Paul's CE Academy in Horntye Road, Hastings.

It was a closely fought contest. At the end of Round 10, eight teams were within five points of each other, with two teams topping the scoreboard at 91 points.

Quiz setter Lesley-Ann Matthews produced a fiendish tie-breaker and Ladies Gone Gaga pipped the Leone Rangers at the post. Ladies Gone Gaga have been supporters of the quiz for many years, this is the first time they have won.

Robin Gray, secretary of the link, said: “Our sincere thanks to Richard Homewood, our genial quizmaster and also link chair, to Jason Morton and the headteacher and staff at St Paul's, and to all the helpers who organised things behind the scene.

"Taking the bookings, running the raffle, looking after parking, collecting in all the answer sheets and tidying up afterwards - it's all vital, and we're very grateful to everyone who helped, in whatever way. And it was great to see the quiz get such support from the community.”

The Link's work on schools sanitation and repairs to the Health Centre in Hastings Sierra Leone is ongoing, and on October 2nd twelve teachers from the African country arrive here for a 10 day visit during which they will teach in their partner schools here.

Isabel Hodger, one of the charity’s trustees and its schools coordinator, said: “It's wonderful to be able to get the Sierra Leonean teachers back over here after the Covid interruption. School partnerships are so important for developing global citizenship. Nothing builds long standing relationships like getting to know your partners face to face."

1 . Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link music quiz Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link music quiz. Pic by Steph Grey. Photo: Steph Gray

2 . Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link music quiz Music quiz winners Ladies Gone GaGa with link chair Richard Homewood, and Lesley-Ann Matthews, who devised the quiz. Pic by Derek Tomblin Photo: Derek Tomblin

3 . Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link music quiz Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link music quiz. Pic by Derek Tomblin Photo: Derek Tomblin