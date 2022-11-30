Music video shot on pod roof of Brighton i360 celebrates 40 years of The Snowman

A music video shot on the roof of a Brighton i360 pod, 450 feet in the air, celebrates 40 years of The Snowman.

The video, which is inspired by The Snowman’s original setting, was produced by violinist and Tik Tok star Esther Abrami to accompany her rendition of Walking in the Air – the enduring hit from the successful 1982 animation.

Not only is Esther the first person ever to film at night on top of the i360, she's also the first ever solo instrumentalist and classicist to perform on top of the i360 pod, which is actually taller than the London eye.

Making fantastic use of 360 degree technology, the video offers views of Brighton, the English Channel and the rolling hills of the South Downs National Park.

The video was shot 450ft in the air.

“Watching The Snowman is one of the most nostalgic and special Christmas traditions for so many families and I’m so honoured to have been given the chance to share this special version of the iconic track,” Esther said.

"It was one of the most fun and exhilarating performances of my life – attached by a rope on top of the glass i360 pod and with my violin and bow tied to my wrist is something that I will never forget!”

Released on Sony Classical at 4pm yesterday, Esther debuted the track with a live performance at the Odeon Cinema in Leicester Square, London on November 25, at the re-premier of The Snowman – which will be screened across 70 Odeon cinemas over the next six weeks in celebration of the film’s fortieth anniversary.

