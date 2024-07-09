Musical that deals with trauma through fairy tale characters is destined for big things after Southbourne debut

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A musical which tackles themes like trauma, mental health and recovery through the lens of familiar fairy tale characters is destined for big things after debuting in Southbourne Village Hall last week.

The show – called The Happily Ever After Twist – is a labour of love written by mother-son duo Tim and Sally Wagter and directed by Johanna Whatmore, and premiered on Saturday, July 6, to rave reviews from audiences.

Tim said the show’s plot – which follows main character Dean attending therapy alongside a host of classic fairy tale characters – was inspired by personal experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic, and that many of the songs were first written as sincere expressions of feeling.

He and his mother said they wanted to help undo some of the pain caused by lockdown by presenting a world in which even fairy tale characters need therapy.

The cast of The Happily Ever After Twist

"I know a lot of people suffered emotionally during lockdown not being able to see friends and family,” he said. “All of this had a really big impact on me. I use music to express myself, so this felt like a natural thing to do. The idea was to help people feel less alone in anxiety.”

It’s an emotional subject and, Sally said, that came through in the performance itself, which proved to be as cathartic for the cast as it was for the audience: “I think everyone felt emotional telling the story. Each part of the story wasn’t just its own thing, it related to someone in the audience; I remember one person telling us it was almost like a therapy session for them, as well as the characters.

"It’s all about having compassion for yourself, speaking out about injustice, realising its not your fault, conquering challenges and feeling like yourself again.”

Fortunately, those themes hit home with audience members who saw their own experiences reflected by those of the characters onstage.

One audience member said the show was “A rich tapestry of insights , understandings and a profound form of storytelling which connected in different ways with each one of us in the audience.”