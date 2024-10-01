Musician who attempted to pull piano from John O'Groats to Lands End makes surprise stop in Chichester

By Connor Gormley
Published 1st Oct 2024, 15:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A musician who made headlines in 2021 when he was impounded for moving a piano without a licence while on a trip from John O’Groats to Lands End made a surprise stop in Chichester earlier today (October 01).

James Tofalli, who raised £6189 and travelled 450 miles before police stopped him, is currently saving to get the project back on the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Perching up outside the city cross, he played a variety of popular piano tunes for spellbound local shoppers , before moving on to his next destination.

Tofalli says he is ‘completely self-taught,’, ‘addicted to inspiring others’ and hopes to raise awareness about mental health and autism through his fundraising.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.