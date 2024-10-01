Musician who attempted to pull piano from John O'Groats to Lands End makes surprise stop in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A musician who made headlines in 2021 when he was impounded for moving a piano without a licence while on a trip from John O’Groats to Lands End made a surprise stop in Chichester earlier today (October 01).

James Tofalli, who raised £6189 and travelled 450 miles before police stopped him, is currently saving to get the project back on the road.

Perching up outside the city cross, he played a variety of popular piano tunes for spellbound local shoppers , before moving on to his next destination.

Tofalli says he is ‘completely self-taught,’, ‘addicted to inspiring others’ and hopes to raise awareness about mental health and autism through his fundraising.