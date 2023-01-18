Mysterious noise plagues people in Horsham - could it be the World Hum?

Fresh reports are being made of a mysterious humming noise plaguing people in Horsham.

Residents in the Foundry Lane and Kings Road area of the town say they have heard the ‘constant hum’, along with people in Rusper Road and in Billingshurst.

Many say the noise is driving them to distraction and they are puzzled as to where it’s coming from and what is causing it.

Some have taken to social media to share their experiences. One said: “It’s doing my head in.” And another: “!00 per cent humming. It stopped Sunday night then started again.”

There are fresh reports of a strange humming noise plaguing people in Horsham

Some describe it as a low pulsing vibration or sounding like a washing machine and say it is causing them to lose sleep.

The reports are the latest in a number in the Horsham area going back nearly three years.

Residents in Broadbridge Heath, West Chiltington, Pulborough and Storrington, as well as Horsham, reported hearing the strange low-level sound back in 2020 and some speculated then that it could be the mysterious global phenomenon known as the World Hum.

Some said they had been hearing the strange noise ‘for years.’

The noise, heard mostly at night, is described as ‘a constant hum, like construction work from far away.’

But the source of the sound remains a mystery. However, the noise is a recognised phenomenon world-wide.

Up to four per cent of people are said to hear the odd low-pitched sound known as a ‘global hum’ but no source has ever been found.

Former Canadian university lecturer Dr Glen MacPherson has launched an investigation into the hum and has drawn up a World Hum Map and Database Project

He says: “The classic description is that The Hum sounds like a car or truck engine idling outside your home or down the block. Some people describe it as a low rumbling or droning sound.

"It is typically perceived louder at night than during the day, and louder indoors than outdoors. The sound can usually be masked by background noise, such as a fan or keeping the radio on.

