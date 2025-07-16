Mysterious odour in Chichester and Bognor Regis believed to have been caused by a gas leak in France

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A mysterious odour, likened to rotten eggs, in Chichester, Selsey and Bognor Regis, is believed to come from a gas leak from a chemical factory in Rouen, France, Chichester District Council has said.

The Council, responding to a number of complaints about the smell, said the smell has been blown across the English Channel by the wind, but is not believed to be dangerous.

Communities across the West Sussex coast, as well as in parts of Kent and Surrey, have reported similar concerns, prompting several calls to both West Sussex Fire and Rescue and local gas providers SGN, a spokesperson for which told Sussex World: “We’ve received several calls this afternoon regarding a smell in the air in the Bognor Regis area. Our engineers are responding to individual reports, but there’s nothing so far to suggest the smell is coming from our network.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue also issued a statement, adding: ““It is believed that this might be coming from offshore, rather than a local domestic gas leak.”

Now, Chichester District Council has confirmed the smell comes from mercaptan, an additive used to give gas a detectable odour, even though natural gas itself does not have an odour.

"This is not the first time a smell from France has affected the south coast. In 2013, a similar incident also occurred,” a council spokesperson said.

“Please do not call the emergency services unless you suspect a gas leak in your own local area. If you suspect a gas leak in your area you need to contact your gas provider and then emergency services if needed.”