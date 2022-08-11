Mystery 'air raid sirens' spook Horsham residents

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents living north of the town say they have heard the siren-like noises overnight for the past few days.

Many are querying exactly what the noises are and where they are coming from.

Some have taken to social media to share their views and agree that the mystery noises sound like sirens.

The sound of 'air raid sirens' have been keeping people awake at night in Horsham

They say that the noises have gone on for hours each night this week.

But most are attributing the siren sounds to roadworks currently being undertaken overnight on the A264.

There is speculation that the sounds are being carried because of the warm nights and people sleeping with their windows open.

There have also been complaints of a smell of ‘burnt plastic or rubber’ in the area.

The roadworks themselves involve roadway resurfacing as part of the north Horsham development which will eventually see 2,750 new homes built in the area.