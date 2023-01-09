A mystery ‘bang’ which shook houses in Billingshurst has left residents puzzling over its cause.

The loud noise was heard by scores of people in the village – and beyond – when it suddenly erupted at around 3.15pm on Friday.

Many were left spooked and reported fearing that their homes had been hit by something saying that the noise was ‘very loud’ and that buildings had shook and windows rattled.

Some took to social media to share their experiences. Among places where the mystery bang was heard were Honeysuckle Lane, Longhurst Drive, Daux Avenue, Birch Drive, Station Road, Brookfield Way, Penfold Grange, The Brambles, Owl Close, Oak Road, Broomfield Drive, Berral Way, West Chiltington Lane and Coneyhurst Road.

Broomfield Drive in Billingshurst was one of the areas where residents reported hearing a loud 'bang'

Pupils leaving The Weald School were also startled by the commotion and people in Adversane and Southwater also reported hearing the noise.